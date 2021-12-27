Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 306 new COVID-19 cases, 560 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 614,936 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 595,658 of them have recovered, and 8,308 people have died. Currently, 10,970 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,482 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,824,190 tests have been conducted so far.