Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Some 21 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into two citizens, the second one to 17 citizens, the third one to two citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,224,605 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,157,956 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,662,029 people - the second dose, 1,404,620 people - the third dose.