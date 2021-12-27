Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
Trend:
Some 21 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into two citizens, the second one to 17 citizens, the third one to two citizens.
Totally, up until now, 11,224,605 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,157,956 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,662,029 people - the second dose, 1,404,620 people - the third dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview)
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP