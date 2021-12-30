Explosion occurs in front of Flame Towers in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 11:43
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Explosion has taken place in front of Flame Towers building in Baku due to domestic gas leak on one of flares installed before the building, Trend reports.
As a result of the incident, two people were injured, and damage was caused to cars parked nearby.
