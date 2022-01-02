Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

Some 42 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9 citizens, the second one 29 citizens and the booster dose – 4.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,285 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,401 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,609 people - the second dose and 1,500,275 people booster dose.