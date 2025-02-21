Azerbaijan maps out landscape design for Khankendi's Victory Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Construction planning is currently underway for the future Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Khankendi district, Afet Telmangizi, Head of Public Relations at the "Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Agdara, and Khojaly Districts," told Trend.

"The area designated for the creation of the Victory Park in Khankendi spans 12.9 hectares, and demolition works are planned. The territory is divided into two sections. In one part, covering 8.3 hectares, the demolition work has already been completed. The second part, occupying 4.6 hectares, will also undergo demolition. To protect existing trees, we inspected with relevant organizations, identifying 262 trees of various species. Over 300 trees from 21 species are planned to be planted in the park. Currently, planning works are underway," she said.

The Victory Park in Khankendi will symbolize the unprecedented heroism displayed by the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, celebrating the grand historic victory and the full restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Victory parks being created in various regions of Azerbaijan, including Khankendi, hold great significance for preserving the memory of this historic victory and honoring examples of heroism. They aim to instill a sense of patriotism in the younger generation.

On February 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Victory Park in Khankendi

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel