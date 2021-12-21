Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO)

Economy 21 December 2021 09:51 (UTC+04:00)
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos space agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport organized the first business meeting of space agencies and structures of the Turkic states in Baku, Trend reports.

The main purpose of the meeting with the participation of observer countries and members of the organization of Turkic states was to identify areas of joint activities to support projects in the space sector and the development of interaction between Turkic states.

The event was attended by officials from the Turkish Space Agency, the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development of Azerbaijan, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the Space Research and Technology Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Industry and Communication of Turkmenistan and the Space Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary.

Participants of the meeting, organized as a continuation of the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States held on November 12 in Istanbul, noted that the "Turkic World Vision - 2040" document [adopted at the summit] is important for the Turkic states. This document also contains areas of international cooperation in the space sector.

The participants also emphasized the establishment of business relations and space diplomacy with the use of space for both peaceful and commercial purposes, the enhancement of knowledge and skills in space science, education and industry.

The guests were informed about the activities of Azerbaijan in the space sector over the past 10 years, large-scale projects and new opportunities implemented in the countries of Europe, Africa and Central Asia through Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 telecommunication satellites, as well as Azersky terrestrial observation satellite.

The event participants also noted that the 74th International Astronautics Congress, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2023, will become an incentive for the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, in particular in the region, and that representatives of the Turkic states’ space community have been invited to the congress in Baku.

Then the issues of the development of the space industry in the Turkic countries against the background of the dynamic development of the world space industry, strengthening of joint activities, implementation of experience exchange programs with Turkish space agencies were discussed.

The meeting continued with active speeches and discussions of representatives of the observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

In conclusion, an official document was signed on the development of joint cooperation in the space sphere with the participation of representatives of the observer countries and members of the Organization of Turkic States.

Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO)
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO)
Real GDP growth to reach 5.1% in Azerbaijan in 2021
Real GDP growth to reach 5.1% in Azerbaijan in 2021
Azerbaijan shared data on investments in industrial parks from 2016 through 2021
Azerbaijan shared data on investments in industrial parks from 2016 through 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia names most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 10:44
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in expanding trade ties Business 10:44
Armenian state and society still can't recover from crushing defeat in war - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 10:36
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 10:36
Over 3.3 mln people die from coronavirus in 2021 — head of WHO Europe 10:35
Iran develops car manufacturing in several countries Business 10:31
"Iron Fist" of President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice, but also forms new stage in dev't of entire region - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 10:17
Iranian currency rates for December 21 Finance 10:13
Omicron variant of coronavirus may appear in Azerbaijan - infectologist Society 10:08
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) Economy 09:51
Iran shares estimates on pistachio harvesting Business 09:45
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 20 Uzbekistan 09:40
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals its exports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:38
Real GDP growth to reach 5.1% in Azerbaijan in 2021 Economy 09:35
Ministry discloses number of cars transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:34
Azerbaijani ombudsman carries out mission to establish facts on destruction of cemeteries in Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 09:33
Azerbaijan shared data on investments in industrial parks from 2016 through 2021 Economy 09:32
Trends in use of solar panels to gain relevance in world in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Economy 09:31
Coal prices on global markets to continue to rise in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 09:30
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijani parliament approves changes to agreements with Japan, KfW Politics 09:11
Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor Politics 09:10
Azerbaijani ombudsperson conducts fact-finding mission in cemeteries of liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 09:08
Big filling station under construction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:07
Plastic recycling plant launched in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 08:41
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $60B over past few years Economy 08:07
Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability Central Asia 07:22
Texas' Harris County records its first death linked to Omicron variant US 06:34
Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in Indigenous Australian communities World 05:55
UK's Johnson says 'we're looking at all kinds of things' to tackle Omicron Europe 05:16
Italy, Germany likely to bring positions closer over EU fiscal rules: Draghi Europe 04:34
"Must Find Ways To Help Afghans": Minister At India-Central Asia Dialogue World 03:57
Canada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms World 03:17
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week: White House US 02:38
Infosys, CSC join hands to upskill 6 crore rural citizens across India World 01:56
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge Europe 01:22
Turkey will no longer be dependent on imports: Erdogan Turkey 00:43
Europe, Int'l bodies should fulfill their obligations to refugees - Iran's Interior minister Politics 20 December 23:58
UNDP to help Uzbekistan engage youth in digital economy Uzbekistan 20 December 23:14
Ministry of Defense announces names of returned Azerbaijani servicemen Politics 20 December 22:39
Two Azerbaijani servicemen who wandered into Armenian territory return back Politics 20 December 22:02
Jan. - Nov. 2021: domestic exports in Georgia up 26.7% Georgia 20 December 21:37
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with President of Pakistan Turkmenistan 20 December 21:01
New reality created by Azerbaijani President opens unique opportunity for all our countries - Trend news agency’s chief editor Politics 20 December 20:40
Azerbaijani, Russian experts discuss prospects for development of Baku-Moscow ties (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 20:28
Iran imposes new travel ban over Omicron coronavirus spread Tourism 20 December 20:00
Iran launches new shipping line to Kuwait Transport 20 December 19:42
Iran hints at developing national oil standards Oil&Gas 20 December 19:24
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 20 December 17:57
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Business 20 December 17:54
Kazakh oil company to purchase transformers via tender Tenders 20 December 17:53
International passenger transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 20 December 17:47
Russia's IrAero granted permit for flights on Moscow-Fuzuli route Transport 20 December 17:44
Georgia names its top partners by imports Georgia 20 December 17:33
International flights via Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 20 December 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dropping Finance 20 December 17:30
Iran to start extraction from eleventh phase of South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 20 December 17:28
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns Israel 20 December 17:24
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses Europe 20 December 17:19
Azerbaijan, Russia - economic and political partners - MFA Politics 20 December 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 20 December 17:10
Period of low-cost oil extraction in Iran over – CEO of NIOC Oil&Gas 20 December 17:05
Georgia’s exports of persimmons slightly increase Georgia 20 December 17:04
Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV Politics 20 December 17:00
Turkmenistan discloses export transactions via local commodity exchange Business 20 December 16:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee publishes imports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 20 December 16:51
World Bank, Georgia develop human capital reform program Georgia 20 December 16:49
Putin, Modi express intent to further develop Russia-India strategic partnership Russia 20 December 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20 December 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries Society 20 December 16:38
New cooperation format created after liberation of Azerbaijani lands - MP Politics 20 December 16:34
Turkmen energy company announces tender purchase of technological, drilling equipment Business 20 December 16:20
Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 20 December 16:11
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of thyristor power regulator Tenders 20 December 16:05
Azerbaijan creates Karabakh, East Zangazur regional education departments Society 20 December 16:00
Turkish FM talks about meeting of Turkish, Armenian special reps Politics 20 December 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 20 December 15:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO) Society 20 December 15:55
Turkmen company to purchase chemical products Business 20 December 15:53
DRDO conducts flight demonstration of controlled aerial delivery system Other News 20 December 15:48
Illiteracy a big challenge for nation, leadership: Indian VP Other News 20 December 15:46
Georgia shares TOP-5 trading partners by exports Georgia 20 December 15:44
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved Politics 20 December 15:34
Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU Finance 20 December 15:33
Azerbaijan commissions Eyvazli checkpoint on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 15:33
Russia increases apple imports from Georgia Georgia 20 December 15:32
Azerbaijan supports elimination of consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as result of joint efforts - MFA Politics 20 December 15:22
Iranians losing money by investing in stock exchange, gov't needs to act, says MP Business 20 December 15:01
Georgia discloses producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 20 December 15:00
Global coal trade to remain stable by 2024 – IEA Oil&Gas 20 December 14:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 20 Finance 20 December 14:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 20 December 14:42
Kazakhstan unveils value of vehicles insurance over 11M2021 Kazakhstan 20 December 14:41
Iran could increase oil-gas extraction with use of potential of start-ups Oil&Gas 20 December 14:36
Iran`s govt to form Digital Economy Committee, new minister says Finance 20 December 14:35
Iran home appliance production harmed by official pricing Business 20 December 14:28
Azerbaijan increasing scholarships for bachelors, masters, doctoral students Politics 20 December 14:26
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 20 December 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev approves bilateral documents with Czech Republic, Estonia Politics 20 December 14:24
All news