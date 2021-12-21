Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos space agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport organized the first business meeting of space agencies and structures of the Turkic states in Baku, Trend reports.

The main purpose of the meeting with the participation of observer countries and members of the organization of Turkic states was to identify areas of joint activities to support projects in the space sector and the development of interaction between Turkic states.

The event was attended by officials from the Turkish Space Agency, the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development of Azerbaijan, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the Space Research and Technology Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Industry and Communication of Turkmenistan and the Space Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary.

Participants of the meeting, organized as a continuation of the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States held on November 12 in Istanbul, noted that the "Turkic World Vision - 2040" document [adopted at the summit] is important for the Turkic states. This document also contains areas of international cooperation in the space sector.

The participants also emphasized the establishment of business relations and space diplomacy with the use of space for both peaceful and commercial purposes, the enhancement of knowledge and skills in space science, education and industry.

The guests were informed about the activities of Azerbaijan in the space sector over the past 10 years, large-scale projects and new opportunities implemented in the countries of Europe, Africa and Central Asia through Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 telecommunication satellites, as well as Azersky terrestrial observation satellite.

The event participants also noted that the 74th International Astronautics Congress, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2023, will become an incentive for the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, in particular in the region, and that representatives of the Turkic states’ space community have been invited to the congress in Baku.

Then the issues of the development of the space industry in the Turkic countries against the background of the dynamic development of the world space industry, strengthening of joint activities, implementation of experience exchange programs with Turkish space agencies were discussed.

The meeting continued with active speeches and discussions of representatives of the observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

In conclusion, an official document was signed on the development of joint cooperation in the space sphere with the participation of representatives of the observer countries and members of the Organization of Turkic States.