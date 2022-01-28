Use of cryptocurrency not endangering stability of Azerbaijani national currency - CBA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The use of cryptocurrency does not endanger the stability of national currency - manat, CBA Executive Director Farid Osmanov said, Trend reports.
Osmanov made the statement during a press conference held on January 28.
He noted that this type of currency is supported at the level of Central Banks in some countries.
"The use of cryptocurrency in Azerbaijan, as well as funding of this sector is hard to trace, but the work is underway to detect the users of this currency in our country. Furthermore, certain data says that the number of cryptocurrency users in Azerbaijan is very small and does not endanger the stability of manat at all," he said.
