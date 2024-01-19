Azerbaijan and Türkiye debate investment potential in industrial parks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed the prospects of investing in industrial parks, Trend reports.

According to the Information of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan (IZIA), a study tour to Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park was organized for a delegation of employees of companies belonging to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bursa. The visit was attended by employees of more than 15 companies operating in the chemical industry of Türkiye.

Elkiyar Ziyadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency, informed the corporate representatives about Azerbaijan's industrial zones, investment potential for business development, and applicable tax and customs privileges.

The representatives of the companies that attended the meeting, in turn, discussed the activities of the businesses they represented and potential for collaboration.

The prospects for investing in industrial parks were examined, and viewpoints on matters of mutual interest were shared. Representatives from Turkish enterprises were invited to invest in industrial parks developed in freed territory.

To note, during 2023, 26 business entities were granted resident status in industrial zones under the jurisdiction of the Economic Zones Development Agency.

Seven of them are registered as residents in Agdam Industrial Park, five in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, eight in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, three in Pirallahi Industrial Park, one in Hajigabul Industrial District and two in Sabirabad Industrial District. The residents intend to invest 471 million manat ($276.7 million) and create more than 3,100 permanent jobs.

