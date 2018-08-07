France lifts restrictions on supply of Uzbek melons, pomegranates

7 August 2018 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

France abolished restrictions on supply of Uzbek melons and pomegranates, Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan stated after talks in Paris between the Agriculture Ministry of France and a delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Foreign Trade Minister Jamshid Khojayev.

"Following the talks held in France in the Agriculture Ministry, phytosanitary restrictions on Uzbek melons and pomegranates have been removed. On top of that, quarantine requirements for import of quinces, persimmons, plums, currants and other agricultural products from Uzbekistan were submitted for consideration," the Foreign Trade Ministry said.

The statement reads that republic's non-oil export to France is currently presented in insignificant amounts due to the difficulty of getting Uzbek products to the European market, which has high requirements.

"We are negotiating with the European Union and, in particular, with France in order to maximally facilitate entry of Uzbek products to European markets by bringing our standards in line with EU requirements. So, we will be able to realize all the existing potential for export of horticultural and textile products," Khojayev said.

Khojayev also visited Rungis Market, the world's largest wholesale market of fresh products. Following the talks, the parties agreed to conduct training seminars and cooperate in accreditation aimed at promoting fruit and vegetable products in the French market.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Halliburton, Uzbekneftegaz may implement joint oil and gas projects abroad
Oil&Gas 09:43
Italian company to build largest waste-to-energy recycling plant in Tashkent
Oil&Gas 09:12
Tourism plane crash kills three in central France: report
Europe 06:25
From hero to zero: no Uzbek cars sold in Russia in July
Economy news 6 August 17:28
Boeing 737 put up for sale at Uzbek online store
Economy news 6 August 16:36
May still believes Britain will win a good Brexit deal
Europe 6 August 15:14
Latest
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:59
Halliburton, Uzbekneftegaz may implement joint oil and gas projects abroad
Oil&Gas 09:43
Rebound in Chinese shares, solid US earnings support Asia
Economy news 09:31
Efforts for Azerbaijan’s economic diversification to open more opportunities for Romanian companies: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:28
Turkey’s exports and imports in June down
Oil&Gas 09:22
Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly since beginning of 2018
Economy news 09:21
Khaf-Herat railroad to be launched in Iran soon
Economy news 09:19
Turkmenistan to prepare new gas pipeline construction projects
Oil&Gas 09:18
Revenues of Kazakh welfare fund up by more than a quarter
Economy news 09:17