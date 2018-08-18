Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

18 August 2018 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 54.3065 manats or 2.64 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2020.3684 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 6

2066.0100

August 13

2054.6795

August 7

2058.0285

August 14

2031.9165

August 8

2062.8480

August 15

2019.2005

August 9

2064.0805

August 16

1995.6725

August 10

2059.0655

August 17

2000.373

Average weekly

2062.0065

Average weekly

2020.3684

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 1.0258 manats or 3.95 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.31152 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 6

26.2594

August 13

25.942

August 7

26.1010

August 14

25.5873

August 8

26.2166

August 15

25.4363

August 9

26.2854

August 16

24.6758

August 10

26.1884

August 17

24.9162

Average weekly

26.21016

Average weekly

25.31152

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 65.637 manats or 4.72 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1346.7774 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 6

1415.8535

August 13

1391.331

August 7

1405.7130

August 14

1360.1105

August 8

1412.3260

August 15

1343.578

August 9

1418.1655

August 16

1313.1735

August 10

1414.5615

August 17

1325.694

Average weekly

1413.3239

Average weekly

1346.7774

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.136 manats or 1.12 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1509.6034 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 6

1557.7950

August 13

1535.8905

August 7

1547.0595

August 14

1515.635

August 8

1551.5730

August 15

1519.987

August 9

1543.1155

August 16

1457.75

August 10

1538.5850

August 17

1518.7545

Average weekly

1547.6256

Average weekly

1509.6034

