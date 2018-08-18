Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 6 1.7 August 13 1.7 August 7 1.7 August 14 1.7 August 8 1.7 August 15 1.7 August 9 1.7 August 16 1.7 August 10 1.7 August 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0013 manats or 0.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.93318 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 6 1.9644 August 13 1.933 August 7 1.9649 August 14 1.9383 August 8 1.9760 August 15 1.9254 August 9 1.9726 August 16 1.9349 August 10 1.9580 August 17 1.9343 Average weekly 1.96718 Average weekly 1.93318

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0007 manats or 2.83 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0252 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 6 0.0268 August 13 0.0247 August 7 0.0267 August 14 0.0251 August 8 0.0268 August 15 0.0255 August 9 0.0259 August 16 0.0253 August 10 0.0255 August 17 0.0254 Average weekly 0.02634 Average weekly 0.0252

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.036 manats or 15.44 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.26688 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate August 6 0.3325 August 13 0.252 August 7 0.3226 August 14 0.2459 August 8 0.3246 August 15 0.2621 August 9 0.3185 August 16 0.2835 August 10 0.2965 August 17 0.2909 Average weekly 0.31894 Average weekly 0.26688

