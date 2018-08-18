Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

18 August 2018 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 6

1.7

August 13

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 16

1.7

August 10

1.7

August 17

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0013 manats or 0.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.93318 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 6

1.9644

August 13

1.933

August 7

1.9649

August 14

1.9383

August 8

1.9760

August 15

1.9254

August 9

1.9726

August 16

1.9349

August 10

1.9580

August 17

1.9343

Average weekly

1.96718

Average weekly

1.93318

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0007 manats or 2.83 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0252 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 6

0.0268

August 13

0.0247

August 7

0.0267

August 14

0.0251

August 8

0.0268

August 15

0.0255

August 9

0.0259

August 16

0.0253

August 10

0.0255

August 17

0.0254

Average weekly

0.02634

Average weekly

0.0252

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.036 manats or 15.44 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.26688 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 6

0.3325

August 13

0.252

August 7

0.3226

August 14

0.2459

August 8

0.3246

August 15

0.2621

August 9

0.3185

August 16

0.2835

August 10

0.2965

August 17

0.2909

Average weekly

0.31894

Average weekly

0.26688

