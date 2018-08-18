Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18
By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
August 13
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 16
|
1.7
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
August 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0013 manats or 0.07 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.93318 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 6
|
1.9644
|
August 13
|
1.933
|
August 7
|
1.9649
|
August 14
|
1.9383
|
August 8
|
1.9760
|
August 15
|
1.9254
|
August 9
|
1.9726
|
August 16
|
1.9349
|
August 10
|
1.9580
|
August 17
|
1.9343
|
Average weekly
|
1.96718
|
Average weekly
|
1.93318
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0007 manats or 2.83 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0252 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 6
|
0.0268
|
August 13
|
0.0247
|
August 7
|
0.0267
|
August 14
|
0.0251
|
August 8
|
0.0268
|
August 15
|
0.0255
|
August 9
|
0.0259
|
August 16
|
0.0253
|
August 10
|
0.0255
|
August 17
|
0.0254
|
Average weekly
|
0.02634
|
Average weekly
|
0.0252
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.036 manats or 15.44 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.26688 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 6
|
0.3325
|
August 13
|
0.252
|
August 7
|
0.3226
|
August 14
|
0.2459
|
August 8
|
0.3246
|
August 15
|
0.2621
|
August 9
|
0.3185
|
August 16
|
0.2835
|
August 10
|
0.2965
|
August 17
|
0.2909
|
Average weekly
|
0.31894
|
Average weekly
|
0.26688
