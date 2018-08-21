Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 13 billion manats in January-July 2018, which is 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Aug. 21.

In January-July 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 6.58 billion manats (4.1-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.01 billion manats (12.2 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 5.42 billion manats (growth by 2.1 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:

Market segments January-July 2018 January-July 2017 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 6,577,612,770.36 919 1,609,914,321.03 404 State bonds of finance ministry 556,425,453.67 344 387,154,563.07 250 Initial placement 453,162,160.16 192 353,541,374 .75 196 secondary market 103,263,293 .51 152 33,613,188 .32 54 Notes (Central Bank) 6,021,187,316.69 575 1,222,759,757.96 154 Initial placement 6,021,187,316.69 575 1,222,759,757.96 154 secondary market - - - - II. Market of shares 102,601,914.03 977 667,631,911.10 849 Initial placement 60,200,000.00 3 649,121,094.93 6 secondary market 42,401,914.03 974 18,510,816.17 843 III. Debt market 405,301,600.54 594 470,482,898.39 488 Mortgage bonds (Initial placement) 115,446,247.46 19 150,577,849.50 20 Mortgage bonds (secondary market) 213,170,442.28 28 180,914,972.57 24 Other corporate bonds(initial placement) 5,000,000.00 11 - - Other corporate bonds (secondary market) 71,684,910.80 536 138,990,076.32 444 including market makers 2,513,295.00 - 1,496,887.00 - IV. REPO transactions 502,958,827.09 261 11,577,467.73 17 Repo transactions of the Central Bank - - - - Other repo transactions 502,958,827.09 261 11,577,467.73 17 V. Derivatives market 5,415,568,883.91 65,969.00 2,578,198,191.12 43,298.00 - currency 4,688,698.602 58,163 2,363,053,250 38,872 - goods 726,870,282 7,806 215,144,941 4,426 Total 13,004,043,995.93 68,720.00 5,337,804,789.37 45,056.00

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 21)

