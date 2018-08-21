Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market grows

21 August 2018 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 13 billion manats in January-July 2018, which is 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Aug. 21.

In January-July 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 6.58 billion manats (4.1-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.01 billion manats (12.2 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 5.42 billion manats (growth by 2.1 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:

Market segments

January-July 2018

January-July 2017

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

6,577,612,770.36

919

1,609,914,321.03

404

State bonds of finance ministry

556,425,453.67

344

387,154,563.07

250

Initial placement

453,162,160.16

192

353,541,374 .75

196

secondary market

103,263,293 .51

152

33,613,188 .32

54

Notes (Central Bank)

6,021,187,316.69

575

1,222,759,757.96

154

Initial placement

6,021,187,316.69

575

1,222,759,757.96

154

secondary market

-

-

-

-

II. Market of shares

102,601,914.03

977

667,631,911.10

849

Initial placement

60,200,000.00

3

649,121,094.93

6

secondary market

42,401,914.03

974

18,510,816.17

843

III. Debt market

405,301,600.54

594

470,482,898.39

488

Mortgage bonds (Initial placement)

115,446,247.46

19

150,577,849.50

20

Mortgage bonds (secondary market)

213,170,442.28

28

180,914,972.57

24

Other corporate bonds(initial placement)

5,000,000.00

11

-

-

Other corporate bonds (secondary market)

71,684,910.80

536

138,990,076.32

444

including market makers

2,513,295.00

-

1,496,887.00

-

IV. REPO transactions

502,958,827.09

261

11,577,467.73

17

Repo transactions of the Central Bank

-

-

-

-

Other repo transactions

502,958,827.09

261

11,577,467.73

17

V. Derivatives market

5,415,568,883.91

65,969.00

2,578,198,191.12

43,298.00

- currency

4,688,698.602

58,163

2,363,053,250

38,872

- goods

726,870,282

7,806

215,144,941

4,426

Total

13,004,043,995.93

68,720.00

5,337,804,789.37

45,056.00

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 21)

