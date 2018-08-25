Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

25 August 2018 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 13

1.7

August 20

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 21

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 22

-

August 16

1.7

August 23

-

August 17

1.7

August 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0233 manats or 1.1996 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.95603 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 13

1.933

August 20

1.9423

August 14

1.9383

August 21

1.9602

August 15

1.9254

August 22

-

August 16

1.9349

August 23

-

August 17

1.9343

August 24

1.9656

Average weekly

1.93318

Average weekly

1.95603

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1858 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02523 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 13

0.0247

August 20

0.0253

August 14

0.0251

August 21

0.0254

August 15

0.0255

August 22

-

August 16

0.0253

August 23

-

August 17

0.0254

August 24

0.0250

Average weekly

0.0252

Average weekly

0.02523

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 1.7284 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28056 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 13

0.252

August 20

0.2835

August 14

0.2459

August 21

0.2796

August 15

0.2621

August 22

-

August 16

0.2835

August 23

-

August 17

0.2909

August 24

0.2786

Average weekly

0.26688

Average weekly

0.28056

---

