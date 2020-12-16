COVID-19 forces Georgia to step up development of eHealth solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.15

The ‘EU4Digital’ initiative said that COVID-19 has boosted the introduction of digital healthcare services in Georgia, Trend reports via the EU4Digital.

As reported, the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have forced Georgia to step up the development of eHealth solutions to manage the effective provision of healthcare.

In the article, Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia explains that thanks to these digital services, the Georgian healthcare system has kept pace with the challenges of the pandemic. The country has developed a coronavirus monitoring system and established a centralized laboratory network to collect COVID-19 statistics. Georgia has also rolled out a mobile application to support contact tracing and monitoring, and it has introduced a government-run hotline to provide timely and reliable information about COVID-19.

In these efforts, Georgia enjoys the support of the European Union, whose EU4Digital initiative contributes to the development of key areas in the digital economy, including eHealth.

The project supports the development of common guidelines for the roll-out of electronic health services and data management, and for cross-border collaboration on common challenges.

