Germany’s EWE talks possible sale of assets in Turkey (Exclusive)

10 August 2018 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The decision of German energy company EWE about the possible sale of its assets in Turkey is related to the optimization of the company's activity, EWE told Trend Aug. 10.

Presently, the German giant is represented in Turkey by its subsidiary EWE Turkey Holding A.S.

“In the past 10 years, EWE has built up valuable companies in Turkey, which are able to manage investments entirely on their own,” EWE said. “Nevertheless, EWE regularly reviews whether all current measures ensure sustainable growth for the Group in the defined future areas.”

“Therefore, we conducted a market investigation for our Turkey business,” the company said. “We noticed that there are some interested parties for this business. If a prospective customer wants to continue this business and offers us an acceptable price, EWE will divest this business.”

At the same time, the company did not comment on the information about negotiations with potential buyers.

The German giant EWE AG is preparing to withdraw from Turkey’s energy market and to sell its shares in gas distribution companies Bursagaz AS and Kayserigaz AS, Trend earlier reported citing the Turkish media.

The management of EWE Turkey Holding has already held a number of meetings with potential buyers. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR was among them.

The price of the German company's shares in the gas distribution companies in Bursa and Kayseri proposed for sale is $200-250 million. EWE owns a total of 80 percent of the shares of Bursagaz AS and Kayserigaz AS; the remaining 10 percent belong to the Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and the corresponding municipalities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish company updates on construction of TANAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 13:15
SOCAR talks on possibility of buying Turkish assets of EWE AG company
Oil&Gas 10:58
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey down
Economy news 09:20
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to jointly produce textile products for export to CIS countries
Economy news 9 August 20:46
Turkish company to build big hotel in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat
Economy news 9 August 16:58
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 9 August 11:37
Latest
Tajikistan interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production: minister (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives US Congress delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 16:07
Nearly 30,000 small enterprises created in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:50
Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:39
Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized
Society 15:32
Petkim achieves record high profit
Oil&Gas 15:28
ECO preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline in Istanbul
Oil&Gas 15:12
ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:05
Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:49