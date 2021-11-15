Azerbaijan meets significant part of Georgia's electricity needs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Azerbaijan meets 30 percent of Georgia's electricity needs, Trend reports via the Electricity System Commercial Operator (ESCO).

From January through August this year, Georgia imported 1.71 billion kWh of electricity.

According to the ESCO, Azerbaijan accounted for 505.4 million kWh or 29.45 percent of the volume.

Russia (1.04 billion kWh) was the leading electricity supplier to Georgia during the eight months of the year. During the reporting period, Georgia transferred 163.6 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

Electricity consumption up by 40.1 percent in August in Georgia compared to the same period of 2020 and amounted to 1.35 billion kWh.

Of this, Tbilisi consumed 250.6 million kWh of electricity in August, other regions - 579.2 million kWh.

As for electricity generation, hydropower plants in Georgia generated 1 billion 23.9 million kWh of electricity last month, thermal power plants - 173.2 million kWh, and Kartli wind power plant - 5.5 million kWh.