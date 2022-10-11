Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 44 cents on October 10 compared to the previous price, amounting to $102 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 10 amounted to $100.29 per barrel, down by 45 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.34 per barrel on October 10, lowering by 46 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by 38 cents compared to the previous price and made up $98.4 per barrel.