West Azeri’s production reaches 1 billion barrels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The volume of production at West Azeri platform of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block offshore Azerbaijan has reached 1 billion barrels, Trend reports via bp.

Reportedly, West Azeri, one of the seven ACG production platforms in the Caspian, reached this remarkable milestone on 12 December. The platform is a significant contributor to the 4.3 billion barrels of total ACG production since the field started up in November 1997.

“This is the second ACG platform that has crossed over the one billion barrels line to continue its second billion barrels of total production journey. Central Azeri was the first platform to proudly reach this achievement much earlier than others – in July 2021. And now we have West Azeri as our second billionaire platform, and we hope to continue this remarkable series of success stories," said Elkhan Mammadov, bp’s vice president production, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye region.

The West Azeri platform started up in December 2005. More than 40 wells and multiple sidetracks have been drilled on West Azeri since 2005. Currently, 35 of them are active - 26 producers and nine water injectors. One of the first wells which came online in 2005 is C-06 - a top producer well with initial production rate of 35,000 barrels of oil per day. To date the well has delivered total production of 80 million barrels. Current daily West Azeri production is 85,000 barrels of oil.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).

