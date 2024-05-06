Azerbaijan's SOCAR scheduled to take part in Uzbekistan Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A delegation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is scheduled to take part in the 26th international oil and gas exhibition and conference, OGU 2024, and Uzbekistan Energy Week, to be held on May 14–16 in Tashkent, SOCAR told Trend.

“President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf has been invited to attend these events, in particular, as a speaker at the ‘Harmonization of Energy Policy’ plenary session on May 14,” the source said.

According to Uzbekneftegaz JSC, the organizer of OGU 2024 and Uzbekistan Energy Week, delegates from over 400 companies from various countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, Türkiye, Iran, and EU nations, are invited to participate in the events in Tashkent.

