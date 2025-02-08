Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $1.7 (2.15 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $77.34 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $78.42 per barrel, while the minimum price landed on $76.42 per barrel.
The last week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $76.11 per barrel, which is $1.76 (2.26 percent) less than the previous week. The highest price totaled $77.23 per barrel, and the lowest was $75.12 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $61.17 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $2.7 (4.23 percent) compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $62.87 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $59.68 per barrel.
The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $2.22 (2.86 percent) to $75.37 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $76.31 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $74.53 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
03.02.2025
|
04.02.2025
|
05.02.2025
|
06.02.2025
|
07.02.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$78.15
|
$78.42
|
$76.8
|
$76.92
|
$76.42
|
$77.34
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$76.96
|
$77.23
|
$75.59
|
$75.66
|
$75.12
|
$76.11
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$62.87
|
$62.57
|
$60.55
|
$60.19
|
$59.68
|
$61.17
|
Dated Brent
|
$76.08
|
$76.37
|
$74.83
|
$75.03
|
$74.53
|
$75.37
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel