Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $1.7 (2.15 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $77.34 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $78.42 per barrel, while the minimum price landed on $76.42 per barrel.

The last week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $76.11 per barrel, which is $1.76 (2.26 percent) less than the previous week. The highest price totaled $77.23 per barrel, and the lowest was $75.12 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $61.17 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $2.7 (4.23 percent) compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $62.87 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $59.68 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $2.22 (2.86 percent) to $75.37 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $76.31 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $74.53 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 03.02.2025 04.02.2025 05.02.2025 06.02.2025 07.02.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $78.15 $78.42 $76.8 $76.92 $76.42 $77.34 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $76.96 $77.23 $75.59 $75.66 $75.12 $76.11 Urals (EX NOVO) $62.87 $62.57 $60.55 $60.19 $59.68 $61.17 Dated Brent $76.08 $76.37 $74.83 $75.03 $74.53 $75.37

