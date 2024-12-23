Azerbaijani Central Bank updates three-gapik denominated coins (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has updated coins with a denomination of three gapiks (1.76 cents), Trend reports.

The production and update of this coin denomination were carried out in 2023.

"The coin has been put into circulation by the Central Bank based on existing reserves and the needs of the monetary circulation. The reverse side of the updated three-gapik coin features new design elements, including the State Emblem of Azerbaijan and the year of issue.

Other design elements and technical specifications of the updated coin remain unchanged and align with those of the previously circulating coin of the same denomination. The updated coins will circulate alongside the previously issued coins of the same denomination," the CBA said.

It is worth noting that the CBA had previously updated coins in denominations of 1 (0.58 cents), 5 (2.9 cents), 10 (5.8 cents), 20 (11.7 cents) and 50 gapiks (29.4 cents).