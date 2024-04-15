COP29 team formed - president (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The COP29 (29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) team has been formed, and it includes experienced employees, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

“In terms of SOCAR's actions, there are goals that SOCAR's experience can help achieve,” he emphasized.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.