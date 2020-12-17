BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The period of legal stay of foreign nationals in Georgia extended until July 1, 2021, due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

At the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council chaired by the Prime Minister, Government of Georgia Resolution N164 of January 28, 2020, was amended to stipulate that foreign nationals or stateless persons, who were staying legally in the territory of Georgia on March 14, 2020, and could not leave the country before the expiry of the period of legal stay in Georgia due to the pandemic-related restrictions, shall have the right to stay in the territory of Georgia until July 1, 2021, provided that their stay in the territory of Georgia was caused by the following circumstances:

a) the state of nationality of the person concerned was in a high-risk zone during the respective period;

b) border-crossing restriction has been imposed by the respective state;

c) the person concerned was placed in hospital, quarantine, or self-isolation because of his/her health condition;

d) the person concerned could not leave the country within the specified time-limits due to canceled flights.

At the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, the stay of a foreign national or a stateless person in the territory of Georgia until July 1, 2021, shall be considered legal for the purposes of obtaining a residence permit as well, provided that respective criteria are met.

Before making amendments to Government of Georgia Resolution N164 of January 28, 2020, foreign nationals were authorized to legally stay in Georgia until December 31, 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356