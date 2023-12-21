Azerbaijan develops digital information system concept for transport logistics project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has developed a digital information system project concept for transport logistics, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel speech at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.

“All processes of cargo flows through Azerbaijan - from the signing of contracts related to the acquisition of documentation, licenses and permits, to the selection of modes of transport, are planned to be digitized,” he emphasized.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today. The forum explores opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel