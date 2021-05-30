Kazakhstan adds 1,549 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has added 1,549 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Karaganda region has registered the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 310, followed by Almaty city at 238. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 216.

The fresh daily COVID-19 cases in triple digit territory have been also seen in Akmola region – 100.

90 more infections have been logged in West Kazakhstan region, 87 in East Kazakhstan region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 76 in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 52 in Aktobe region, 52 in Mangistau region, 49 in Shymkent city, 41 in Kostanay region, 30 in Zhambyl region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, 22 in Turkestan region, and 17 in Kyzylorda region.

The COVID-19 caseload has totaled 385,144 in the country.