COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds over 1,300 fresh cases in 24h

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 1,349 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total case tally to 948,599 countrywide, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region logged the highest number of daily cases at 211 and 159, respectively. Pavlodar region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 142. Ranked fourth are Karaganda and Kostanay regions with 129 and 128 fresh infections, accordingly.

104 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 97 – in Akmola region, 89 – in Almaty region, 82 – in East Kazakhstan region, 52 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 - in Shymkent city, 25 – in Aktobe region, 24 – in Turkestan region, 19 – in Atyrau region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.