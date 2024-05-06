Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Türkiye on int'l combined transportation of goods

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on international combined transportation of goods", Trend reports via Akkorda.

Meanwhile, Vice Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev stated while presenting the draft law on ratification in the Senate of the Parliament that the document provides for regular railway and ferry operations on the Caspian Sea, the provision of appropriate communication and transit services on railway lines connecting the states, in particular for international container block trains, as well as determining the conditions of cargo transportation between the two countries, taking into account the rules of customs clearance.

“We are currently working to reduce the time of cargo delivery from China to Europe via the combined Trans-Caspian International Transportation Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor). It involves rail, road, and water transportation. Already today, the terms of cargo and goods delivery along the route have been reduced to 19–23 days, of which 6 days are through the territory of Kazakhstan. This is two times faster than last year. This agreement will affect the development of TITR," Ablaliyev said.

He added that a Joint Committee for the Development of Transportation will be established to settle all issues arising from the agreement. Its main task will be to increase the speed and quality of transit transportation.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

