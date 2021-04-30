Number of injured Kyrgyz nationals in Kyrgyz-Tajik border clash rises to 96 - ministry

The number of Kyrgyz citizens who were injured in a skirmish on the border with Tajikistan on Thursday has risen to 96, a regional Health Minister coordinator said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Moreover, according to him, 38 people were rushed to medical facilities in Bishkek.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that 84 people were injured and three died, including a child born in 2008.

On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and withdraw their military units to their places of permanent assignment.