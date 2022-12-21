Kyrgyzstan records increase in remittance inflows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Kyrgyzstan recorded an increase in volume of remittance inflows in October 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the bank, money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in October this year increased by 13.7 percent compared to the same month in 2021 ($252.3 million) - up to $286.9 million.

During the reporting month, Russia ranked first among the countries of the world in terms of remittances to Kyrgyzstan ($272.9 million). The second place was taken by the US - $4.5 million, followed by Türkiye - $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, in October this year, the volume of remittances sent from Kyrgyzstan abroad amounted to $160.4 million.