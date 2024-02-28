Kyrgyzstan partners with IFC to unleash geothermal energy potential

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has launched a program to utilize geothermal energy for heating and cooling in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the event to launch this joint program took place with the participation of international experts in this field, members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, leaders of international partner organizations, representatives from government agencies, and the private sector.

The Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, shared his insights on the current state and prospects of geothermal energy development in Kyrgyzstan during the opening remarks at the event. He emphasized that ensuring the country's access to reliable and sustainable energy sources, such as geothermal methods, is a strategically important direction.

Overall, discussions during the event revolved around the environmental and economic aspects of shallow geothermal solutions, current government policies and regulatory frameworks, existing and potential projects, and creating conditions for development in Kyrgyzstan.

The event also featured presentations on international experiences in implementing geothermal energy projects, highlighting the active development and prioritization of this direction by other countries.

At the conclusion of the event, further steps and expectations were outlined, with an emphasis on developing a program for preferential financing for the private sector in the use of geothermal energy in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the IFC emphasized their commitment to enhancing partnership in the development of this direction and implementing pilot projects in the near future.

Geothermal energy stands out as one of the few renewable energy sources capable of providing a sustainable energy supply around the clock. Under suitable conditions, geothermal energy can compete with coal or natural gas. Being a cleaner energy source, geothermal energy can play a crucial role in the environmental sustainability of the energy sector.