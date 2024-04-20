Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye to simplify goods transportation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 20. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye will suspend the issuance of necessary permits for bilateral and transit transportation on May 1, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz and Turkish carriers will be able to transport goods freely between both countries and in transit.

The decision results from discussions between the Minister Tilek Tekebaev, and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Gonul Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, during Tekebaev's visit to Türkiye in February 2024.

The Ministry of Transport also notes that significant relief for freight carriers has come from the increased quotas for entry into countries without cargo and permits for the import of goods from third countries.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye amounted to $77.393 million from January through February 2024, which is a 19 percent decrease year-on-year. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Türkiye reached $18.330 million, declining by 10 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The imports totaled $59.063 million, which is 21.4 percent less than in January-February 2023.