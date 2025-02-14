Kyrgyzstan throws light on its GDP for Jan. 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached approximately 97 billion soms ($1.1 billion) in January 2025, which is a 10.6 percent increase compared to January of the previous year, Trend reports.

The growth of GDP was driven by the commodity production sectors, services, and taxes on products. Specifically, the growth rate of the commodity production sectors increased by 9.8 percent compared to January last year, while the growth rate of service sectors rose by 12.6 percent, and net taxes on products grew by 6.8 percent.

In the GDP structure, the largest share (52.3 percent) came from service sectors, which decreased by 0.3 percentage points compared to January of the previous year. In contrast, the share of commodity production sectors increased by 0.9 percentage points, reaching 27.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the industrial sector’s share rose by 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year, the construction sector grew by 0.2 percentage points, while the agricultural sector’s share decreased by 0.4 percentage points.

Kyrgyzstan's GDP surpassed 1.5 trillion soms (over $17 billion) in 2024, with a growth rate of 9 percent. The services sector contributed 52.1 percent to the GDP, while commodity-producing industries made up 33.4 percent, and taxes on products accounted for 14.5 percent.