Branch of Russian technopolis may appear in Uzbekistan

5 September 2018 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Mayor of Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Gulomzhon Ibragimov and President of Tatarstan Republic of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov discussed the possibility of opening a branch of the Kazan city technopolis “Himgrad” in Uzbekistan, the presidential press service of Tatarstan said in a statement Sept. 5.

Rustam Minnikhanov said that the main task is to search for companies - potential residents and opening of plants. One of the sites in the Tashkent region has the necessary infrastructure and special tax regime operates there, he added.

The parties also discussed the prospects of establishing a joint venture with the Eidos-Medicine company to launch assembly production of medical robotic simulators for the needs of the medical sphere in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the parties discussed the possibility of implementing a project in Tashkent region for the production of baby food, promotion of Tatarstan’s goods in the Uzbek market, as well as wholesale supplies of products of the Tashkent region to Tatarstan.

