Uzbekistan amends vaccination priority list
Uzbekistan has expanded the vaccination priority list from today, May 31, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
“At the first stage, mass vaccination against coronavirus was carried out among people over 65, medical workers, school teachers, employees of preschool educational institutions and people with chronic diseases,” Nasiba Toirova, Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health employee, said.
From May 31 this list will be expanded to include the following category of persons:
- Students studying abroad;
- Media representatives (journalists and bloggers);
- Writers;
- Employees of television and radio companies.
