Uzbekistan, Germany talk co-op on evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan

On 17 August 2021, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

Issues of further development of Uzbekistan – Germany multifaceted relations were considered. The most important aspects of regional cooperation were discussed.

The main attention was paid to the development of the situation in Afghanistan. It was noted that the escalation of military-political tension in this country can have a serious negative impact on the state of regional and international security.

An agreement was reached to closely coordinate joint efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Afghan problem and maintain regular political consultations on the situation in the region.

Cooperation on the evacuation of German citizens from Afghanistan will also continue.