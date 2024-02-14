Poland keen to invest in number of Uzbek industries

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Poland discussed the possibility of attracting investments and advanced technologies in Uzbekistan's mining, textile, and pharmaceutical industries, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan's Embassy and the State Secretary of Poland's Ministry of Development and Technology, Jacek Tomczak.

During the meeting, the sides discussed matters related to the development of trade, economics, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

It was noted that Uzbekistan is an important, promising, and long-term partner of Poland in the Central Asian region, and the Polish side is interested in further expansion of mutually beneficial partnerships in trade, economics, and investment spheres.

They also discussed matters facilitating the entry of Uzbek citizens into the Polish labor market, in particular the development of a relevant bilateral agreement.

Meanwhile, as per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, bilateral trade turnover with Poland amounted to $400 million in 2023, of which exports amounted to $88.9 million and imports to $311.6 million.

In addition, Uzbekistan expects an increase in the number of tourists from Poland in 2024. As was revealed during the visit of the Polish Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan, the volume of tourist influx is expected to reach 2,000.