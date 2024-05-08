Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani President's Rep. talks with Israeli official on S.Caucasus, Middle East

Politics Materials 8 May 2024 11:12 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani President's Rep. talks with Israeli official on S.Caucasus, Middle East

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov has discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East with the political director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin Noun, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Aliza Bin Noun wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We had a friendly meeting with the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov. Focusing on current events in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, the talks covered the most important bilateral and regional concerns,” the publication reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more