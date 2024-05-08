Azerbaijani President's Rep. talks with Israeli official on S.Caucasus, Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov has discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East with the political director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin Noun, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Aliza Bin Noun wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We had a friendly meeting with the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov. Focusing on current events in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, the talks covered the most important bilateral and regional concerns,” the publication reads.

