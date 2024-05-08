Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 8

Iran Materials 8 May 2024 09:54 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 9 currency prices grew while 27 fell compared to May 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,227 rials. On May 7, one euro was 45,272 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 8

Rial on May 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,641

52,808

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,301

46,395

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,879

3,890

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,861

3,879

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,064

6,069

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,613

136,625

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,079

15,095

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,171

27,295

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,113

109,105

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,632

30,752

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,251

25,254

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,274

2,275

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,302

1,301

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

460

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,756

27,814

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,039

31,090

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,263

38,271

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,402

1,415

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,444

31,430

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,643

8,638

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,819

5,828

100 Thai baths

THB

113,897

114,273

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,863

8,862

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,944

30,945

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,227

45,272

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,543

9,548

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,678

15,697

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,615

2,618

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

581

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,845

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,690

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,377

74,437

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,853

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. One euro was equivalent to 482,250 rials and one dollar to 447,838 rials under this system.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 450,279 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 610,000–613,000 rials, while one euro is about 658,000–661,000 rials.

