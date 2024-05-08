Mastercard names new country manager in Kazakhstan and Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Sanzhar Zhamalov has been appointed as the new Country Manager of Mastercard in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, Trend reports.

According to Mastercard, his area of responsibility includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

"I am excited to take on my new responsibilities at Mastercard. The payments business is growing rapidly in Central Asia, and I think my experience will assist the company, Kazakhstan, and other nations in the region. Mastercard helps Central Asia build a sustainable digital economy. I'm delighted I joined this professional team," said Sanzhar Zhamalov after his appointment.

At the same time, the former CEO of Mastercard in Central Asia, Rafal Trepka, will focus on leading the Mastercard Customer Solution Center, Mastercard’s regional hub in the CIS region.

Commenting on the appointment of Sanzhar Zhamalov, Trepka noted that the new Country Manager of Mastercard in Kazakhstan and Central Asia will give additional impetus to Mastercard projects.

"We will work together to provide more of Mastercard's cutting-edge solutions and technologies to the region, making payments simple, secure, and convenient," he noted.

To note, in Kazakhstan, Mastercard assists the National Bank and the government of Kazakhstan in developing the payment ecosystem and promoting Kazakhstan in the Mastercard network for the further implementation of breakthrough projects in the field of tourism, conducting programs to support micro, small and medium-sized businesses, IT exporters and the creative industry through the development of payment and digital solutions, providing expert and technological support in the development of the national payment system and human capital.