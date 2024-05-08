Uzbek FM to pay visit to Pakistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay an official visit to Pakistan on May 8–9, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

“A delegation headed by Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay an official visit to Pakistan's capital Islamabad, on May 8–9,” Akhror Burkhanov, a spokesman for Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote in his Telegram channel.

During the visit, the parties aim to meet with businesspeople and engage in bilateral talks.

Meanwhile, from January through March 2024, Pakistan accounted for the largest volume of horticultural product exports from Uzbekistan. The total volume of horticultural product exports amounted to 79,100 tons worth $57.6 million.

During this period, the total volume of exports from Uzbekistan to Pakistan reached $66.3 million.