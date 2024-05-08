Kazakhstan, Egypt agree to frequent flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakhstan and Egypt have agreed to increase the total number of permitted flights between the countries from 14 to 48 per week, as well as the permitted points from 2 to 3 for each side, Trend reports.

The aviation authorities of the countries reached the corresponding agreements during bilateral negotiations.

The agreements also increased the number of designated carriers. Thus, the Kazakh side, in addition to the existing carriers Air Astana and SCAT, appointed the Fly Aystan airline to operate regular flights between the countries.

The Egyptian side, in turn, appointed Red Sea and Nile Air to the existing carriers EgyptAir, EgyptAir Cargo, and Air Cairo.

According to the agreements, the airlines of the two countries can enter into commercial agreements between themselves at the same time.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Egypt in 2023 amounted to $161.2 million. Egypt's imports, valued at $137.5 million, dominate the trade turnover structure. The above-mentioned Kazakh exports to Egypt totaled $23.6 million.