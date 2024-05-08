Dutch PM to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on May 10, Trend reports.

The visit aims to boost Dutch-Kazakh relations and discuss geopolitical issues like the Ukraine war.

Additionally, it is noted that, a breakfast meeting with Dutch business representatives in Kazakhstan will kick off the visit to Astana, which will be followed by the signing of various collaboration agreements.

The program schedules Mark Rutte's meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the same day. Their economic and bilateral relations, as well as potential collaboration in the water sector, will be among the topics covered during their working lunch and discussions.

Besides, the Netherlands-Kazakh water cooperation will be discussed at the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry.

