Great Leader Heydar Aliyev revered for historical value in Azerbaijan, ex-USSR - prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Great Leader Heydar Aliyev had historical significance not only in Azerbaijan but also throughout the former Soviet Union, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said during a speech at an event dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The Prosecutor General stated that, the Great Leader's large-scale activity went beyond Azerbaijan.

“Both in Azerbaijan and the rest of the former Soviet Union, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev made an indelible mark. His efforts helped bring the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) project to fruition during a difficult economic period in the Soviet Union.

Heydar Aliyev had a visionary outlook for modern-day Azerbaijan,” Kamran Aliyev added.

Will be updated