Iranian currency rates for April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 9, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 24 currency prices grew while 14 fell from April 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,582 rials. On April 8, one euro was 45,519 rials.

Currency Rial on April 9 Rial on April 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,145 53,081 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,398 46,565 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,977 3,948 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,925 3,915 1 Danish krone DKK 6,112 6,103 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,600 136,097 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,108 15,117 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,671 27,699 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,915 30,910 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,326 25,255 1 South African rand ZAR 2,256 2,251 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,310 1,311 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 454 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,725 27,630 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,163 31,141 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,259 38,174 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,404 1,405 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,513 31,499 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,679 8,689 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,809 5,807 100 Thai baths THB 114,449 114,773 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,843 8,849 1,000 South Korean won KRW 31,027 31,079 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,582 45,519 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,416 9,426 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,690 15,681 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,646 2,651 1 Afghan afghani AFN 589 589 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,8264 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,282 74,333 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,834 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,150 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 632,000–635,000 rials, while one euro is about 686,000–689,000 rials.

