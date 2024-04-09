Iranian currency rates for April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 9, Trend reports.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 24 currency prices grew while 14 fell from April 8.
As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,582 rials. On April 8, one euro was 45,519 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 9
|
Rial on April 8
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,145
|
53,081
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,398
|
46,565
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,977
|
3,948
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,925
|
3,915
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,112
|
6,103
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
505
|
505
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,600
|
136,097
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,108
|
15,117
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
27,671
|
27,699
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,363
|
5,366
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,093
|
109,078
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,915
|
30,910
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,326
|
25,255
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,256
|
2,251
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,310
|
1,311
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
456
|
454
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,207
|
3,206
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,725
|
27,630
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,701
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,163
|
31,141
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,259
|
38,174
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,404
|
1,405
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,513
|
31,499
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,679
|
8,689
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,809
|
5,807
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
114,449
|
114,773
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,843
|
8,849
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
31,027
|
31,079
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,582
|
45,519
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,416
|
9,426
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,690
|
15,681
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,646
|
2,651
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
589
|
589
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,8264
|
12,825
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,677
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
74,282
|
74,333
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,837
|
3,833
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,023
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,834 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,150 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 632,000–635,000 rials, while one euro is about 686,000–689,000 rials.
---
Follow the author on X:@BaghishovElnur