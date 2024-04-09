Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 9 April 2024 09:57 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 9, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 24 currency prices grew while 14 fell from April 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,582 rials. On April 8, one euro was 45,519 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 9

Rial on April 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,145

53,081

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,398

46,565

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,977

3,948

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,925

3,915

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,112

6,103

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,600

136,097

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,108

15,117

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,671

27,699

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,078

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,915

30,910

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,326

25,255

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,256

2,251

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,310

1,311

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

454

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,725

27,630

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,163

31,141

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,259

38,174

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,404

1,405

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,513

31,499

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,679

8,689

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,809

5,807

100 Thai baths

THB

114,449

114,773

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,843

8,849

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

31,027

31,079

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,582

45,519

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,416

9,426

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,690

15,681

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,646

2,651

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

589

589

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,8264

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,282

74,333

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,834 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,150 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 632,000–635,000 rials, while one euro is about 686,000–689,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X:@BaghishovElnur

