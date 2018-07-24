No date set for conclusion of Iran-EU talks over JCPOA

24 July 2018 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 24

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said no specific date has been set for concluding talks with Europe on ways to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“No single date has been set for conclusion of the talks, but the remaining parties to the deal, namely the Group 4+1 (Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany) are aware that there is not much time left as the first round of US sanctions goes into effect in August,” Qassemi told ILNA news agency on July 24.

He further expressed hope that Europe would finalize the talks soon and offer its practical proposals.

“We do not need statements and lip services. What we need today is a package that could provide guarantees,” the senior diplomat said.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the European Union has a time limit of 14 days to offer its package of “practical proposals” to save the deal, also known as JCPOA.

“There is a deadline for the EU to offer its practical proposals and the date is August 6,” Araqchi said.

“We are in talks with Europe to hammer out an executive mechanism for fulfilling EU’s commitments,” he said.

Last week, the bloc's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the 28 countries were doing all they could to save the deal, but conceded President Donald Trump's administration could still wreck it.

"Today, the [European] Council has endorsed the update of the blocking statute annex on the nuclear deal with Iran," Mogherini told reporters in Brussels at a meeting with EU foreign ministers.

She said the European Parliament gave its consent to the statute two weeks ago.

The blocking statute forbids EU firms from complying with US sanctions, allowing them to recover damages from such penalties and nullifying any foreign court rulings against them.

The EU vowed to fight to preserve the Iran nuclear deal after the US withdrawal, one of many points of US-European contention.

The blocking statute is due to enter force on August 6, when the first set of US sanctions are due. The second set is due November 4, just before US legislative elections.

The move came after the Trump administration rejected an EU call for an exemption from US sanctions on companies operating in Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump may meet at G20 summit
Russia 19:10
European plane makers to have "tough days" ahead: Iran official (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:31
Turkmenistan sending humanitarian cargo to Iran after strong earthquake
Turkmenistan 18:13
U.S. firms face off with Indian rival in lobbying against data storage rules
US 16:02
Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
Oil&Gas 12:00
German minister: We won't give in to U.S. threats on trade
Europe 11:33
Latest
U.N. warns of increasing confrontations between Syria, Israel
Israel 19:23
Cavusoglu: Turkey, Azerbaijan to strengthen joint activity in int’l organizations
Politics 19:21
Britain's Brexit minister tells EU: it is time to speed up talks
Europe 19:20
UK PM May says she will lead Brexit talks from now on
Europe 19:18
Privat Group buys 10,000 tons of Azeri Light in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 19:16
Facebook quietly sets up subsidiary in China despite hardening censorship
China 19:15
Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump may meet at G20 summit
Russia 19:10
Iran’s iron ore concentrate output increases by 20%
Business 18:48
European plane makers to have "tough days" ahead: Iran official (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:31