Iran’s Rouhani, Japan’s Abe may meet in New York, spokesman says

17 September 2018 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 17

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session that will open in New York tomorrow, said Iran's foreign ministry's spokesman.

During his weekly presser in Tehran on Monday, Bahram Qassemi said that reports about the Japanese prime minister’s visit to Iran were media hype and this has not been on the agenda.

He added, however, that Rouhani and Abe might hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73), Tasnim news agency reported on September 17.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, September 25, and is scheduled to last for nine working days.

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, President-elect of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), announced in July 2018 that the theme of the general debate will be, ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.’

