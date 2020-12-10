Fifth round of Iran-EU high-level talks held
The fifth round of high-level talks between Iran and the European Union co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid was held online, Trend reports citing İRNA.
The two sides reviewed areas of cooperation, main challenges related to migration and the fight against drugs, as well as bilateral issues in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture transportation and humanitarian collaboration in fighting COVID-19 and natural disasters, as well as peaceful nuclear energy during the virtual talks.
