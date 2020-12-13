Georgia reports 2 720 coronavirus cases, 3 942 recoveries, 46 deaths
Georgia reported 2 720 coronavirus cases, 46 deaths, and 3 942 recoveries on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Georgian capital Tbilisi reported the highest number of 1 240 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 362 cases, and Adjara with 219 cases.
Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 189 726, among them 158 183 people recovered and 1 790 died.
There are 1 010 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6 869 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 3 077 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.
Currently, there are 1 074 critical patients, 439 among them require mechanical ventilation.
