EU Ambassador hopes Georgia to receive new aid shipment soon

EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell gave an interview on GEL 1.5 billion EU support to Georgia against COVID-19 on Saturday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Hartzell says the EU support goes directly to nine laboratories around Georgia, to the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Centre, and to more than 4 000 ambulance drivers and doctors who are getting these supplies to help their work.

“We are working hand in hand with the World Health Organization here, and so far we have managed to bring about some two million medical supplies, including personal protective gear, masks, gowns, etc., but also equipment such as ventilators. And we’re hoping before the end of the year to have a new shipment coming here to Georgia, which I’m very much looking forward to,” Hartzell stated.