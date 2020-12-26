WHO to help Georgia to receive first shots of COVID-19 vaccine

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held a phone conversation, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Press Service of Georgian PM, WHO Director-General gave positive evaluation to Georgia’s taken measures in management of COVID-19.

Discussions were held about Covid-hotels and other government-assigned facilities, home-care treatment opportunities, timely identification of the infected patients through intensified testing and their isolation.

Georgian PM said that a special commission worked on importing COVID vaccines and infrastructure or logistics related issues. He said that besides COVAX platform, negotiations were ongoing with international partners and vaccines producers with active involvement of the Georgian diplomatic missions abroad.

WHO Director-General pledged support to Georgia in solving vaccination concerns. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO would help Georgia to quickly receive the first shots of COVID-19 vaccine.